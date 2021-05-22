Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 8,242 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

