Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 239 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $252.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

