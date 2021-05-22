Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,408 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

