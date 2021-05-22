Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48.

