Scott E. Huckins Sells 25,905 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $323,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

