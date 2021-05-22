Scry.info 1-Day Volume Tops $90,519.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $90,519.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00864865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00089904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

