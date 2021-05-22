Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NYSE SCU traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 105,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,707. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

