Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $88.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of STX traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

