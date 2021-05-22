Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -201.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.