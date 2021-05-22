SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

SPNE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. 107,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,710. The company has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SeaSpine by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

