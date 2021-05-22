Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $11.21 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 million, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

