Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $29.23 million and $640,575.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000104 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.