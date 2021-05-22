SHIBA INU Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $1.49 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00371032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00195319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.15 or 0.00883438 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00025780 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

