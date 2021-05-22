Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.76 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

