Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.43 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

SCVL traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,769. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

