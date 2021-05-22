Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,224.12 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,150.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.70, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.