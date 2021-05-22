Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.48.

Shares of SIA opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -90.79. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.87.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

