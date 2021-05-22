Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 841 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

