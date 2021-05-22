Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.58 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 315,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.