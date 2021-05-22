Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,499. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

