Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,442 shares of company stock worth $53,361,118 over the last ninety days.

PINS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. 8,453,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

