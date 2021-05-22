Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $369.34

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.34 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 488,941 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 402 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -494.63.

Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

