Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock.

SLN stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a market cap of £567.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 582.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

