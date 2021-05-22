Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $477,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. The stock had a trading volume of 996,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.99. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

