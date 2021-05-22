Simmons Bank Has $2.27 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,574,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.