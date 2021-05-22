Simmons Bank Sells 551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

