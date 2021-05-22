Simmons Bank Sells 801 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 664,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,116. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

