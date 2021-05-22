Simmons Bank Sells 959 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 5,927,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

