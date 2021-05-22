Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.38. 1,854,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,791. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $353,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $3,618,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.