Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

