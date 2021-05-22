Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

SBMFF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

