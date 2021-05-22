SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth about $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

