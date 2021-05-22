SKALE Network Market Cap Hits $303.87 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $303.87 million and $45.97 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00064933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.43 or 0.00880234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00090847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars.

