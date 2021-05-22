Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-$148.05 million.

NYSE EM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

EM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

