Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-$148.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:EM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 100,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,497. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

