SmartCash Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. SmartCash has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $953,997.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.37 or 0.06164789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.15 or 0.01696748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00458610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00159074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00621535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00448418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00383948 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

