SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.17 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.43 and a 12 month high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.47.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

