Smartlands Network (SLT) Market Cap Tops $43.40 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $202,229.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00022405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00876580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

