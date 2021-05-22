Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 883,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,941. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.