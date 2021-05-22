Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

