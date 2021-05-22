Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 11,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,378. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

