SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.