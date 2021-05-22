Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

