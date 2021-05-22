Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $84.63 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,269 shares during the period. International Paper comprises 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.40% of International Paper worth $84,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.53. 2,441,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

