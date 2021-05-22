Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 14,840 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $72,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.86. 554,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,004. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.