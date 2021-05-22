Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 4,584 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $114,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE Y traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $714.22. 37,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $683.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.30. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $460.58 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

