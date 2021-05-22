SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,394. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

