SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,355. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

