SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 84.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,894 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

