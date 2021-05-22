SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.45. 1,123,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,962. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

